"Finn Grabham, a second-rower from CSU, just got really competitive at one stage and starting barrelling the opposition forwards and he set a precedent of the rest of the game. Then Condobolin's Tyronne Johnstone came on and took the game by the scruff of his neck. They were all so humble and happy to be there, it was definitely a representative game because both sides lifted well above the speed and physicality you see at club level, it was good reward for our best players to play together and be recognised."

