Oberon Tigers go down to Trundle 35-32 while league tag ladies take win

By John Fitzgerald
Updated June 6 2022 - 3:45am, first published 1:52am
CSU went down to Canowindra. Photo: Supplied

The three Midwest clubs had mixed results over the first weekend of June, with two losses and a forfeit win.

