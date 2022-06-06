The three Midwest clubs had mixed results over the first weekend of June, with two losses and a forfeit win.
Orange United won on forfeit to Molong, Oberon were beaten by Trundle 35-32, and Bathurst CSU lost to third-placed Canowindra 34-20.
Advertisement
Peak Hill and Manildra, the leading teams in the Woodbridge Cup, remaining unbeaten, are running together at the top of the table.
However, these two clubs will meet in the next round, with the strong possibility only one club will remain undefeated on top.
As the competition heads towards the halfway point the Midwest clubs are sitting just behind the leaders but above most of their other competitors.
READ MORE:
In league tag the Midwest clubs performed better, CSU downing Canowindra 16-12, Orange defeated Molong 20-16 and Oberon winning 34-26.
This weekend there is a general bye for the long weekend, and the competition resumes the following week for round seven.
That Saturday CSU travel to Trundle, Oberon to Cargo, and Orange United will be hosted by Canowindra.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.