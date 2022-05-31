The Blue Tree was dedicated at the Oberon Common on Saturday, May 28.
The colourful conversation starter was installed earlier in the week. Nicole O'Reagan who worked on building the tree alongside Harrie Fasher, directed the installation assisted by Oberon Council staff, Brett, Rodney, Peter and Tony.
The tree was dedicated in front of a large crowd of nearly 100 people including local business representatives, community organisations and individuals. Some whose lives have been changed forever by the loss of a loved family member were there.
The Oberon Blue Tree Project committee hope this new space may provide those who have lost family, comfort as well as being a conversation starter for anyone needing help when things become too hard.
"This community project has already started a conversation amongst us and will surely raise awareness and enable recognition of the signs that friends, family members or fellow residents may be struggling and how we as a community can offer support," a spokesperson said.
"Destigmatising the issue of suicide and creating awareness can only come through education and open discussion, the installation of this sculpture is a great starting point."
A special thanks to committee member Kathy Sajowitz must be acknowledged for all her hard work and attention to detail as she led the Blue Tree Committee members: Sonia Cox from RAMHP who supported the mental health message of this project and provides support and information for those struggling in our community, Tim Charge, Oberon Arts Council Inc. and community member, Harrie Fasher, Artist, Nicole O Reagan, Artist and Sharon Swannell for her administration assistance.
Enthusiasm and great teamwork ensured the completion of this project despite many COVID delays. Oberon Council must also be acknowledged for their vision to endorse the project.
The committee thanked Oberon mayor Cr Mark Kellam and Councillors Hayden and Graham and Bathurst MP and NSW deputy premier Paul Toole who attended the dedication.
A special thanks was extended to Director of Mental Health for Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District Matthew Russell who oversees the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program our partner in this project, to Tracey Callinan CEO Regional Arts NSW and to Arts OutWest Executive Director Kylie Shead as well as Matt Jones, Manager Rail Services John Holland Group who travelled from Sydney.
Sonia Cox will be running a free Community Support Skills workshop on June 11 at 2pm at the Oberon Community Centre.
The Community Support Skills training develops the skills, knowledge and confidence to identify and approach people they are concerned about, and provide appropriate advice to connect those people with mental health services and support.
Participants are also encouraged to practice self-care and to seek help if they have any concerns about their own mental wellbeing.
