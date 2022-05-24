news, local-news,

The Jenolan Caves Rural Fire Service (RFS) Shed has risen from the ashes after it burned down in the 2019 Green Wattle Creek fire. Out on the front line in thick, rugged bushland, the Jenolan RFS brigade worked tirelessly to contain enraging flames in what was a treacherous bushfire season. But it was a turn of events for the members when their base became engulfed in flames. "It burnt down in less than an hour," Jenolan/Chifley/Lithgow district RFS group captain Barry Richard said. It was a blow for Barry who founded the brigade in 1979 and is a veteran firefighter who's worked with the Blue Mountains RFS and helped form many of the Chifley/Lithgow brigades. "I was pretty upset because I have a very deep connection towards the brigade and the Rural Fire Service," he said. At the time of the fire Barry said there was one unit on site attempting to put out the blaze, but it quickly became too hot and too dangerous. "The guys had to get out for their own protection. We had to leave it and make sure we were safe, the veracity of the fire was really something," he said. Barry said everything was left behind to burn except the tankers and fire appliances already out on the front line. Some special items which perished included a stained-glass window depicting the brigade's logo and a toy car collection of heritage fire vehicles. "We had to leave everything, we had our tankers out of course because they were out in the previous months trying to control this Green Wattle Creek fire in various places," he said. Fortunately through the RFS, insurance, Oberon Council support and a donation from Porsche Australia, the station was rebuilt on its former site for a third time and officially opened on Saturday, May 21. "We had to try and get ourselves back and going again," Barry said. The new station includes three truck bays, a multipurpose room, mobile phone booster, and laundry facilities and through community generosity a new stained-glass window has been made and installed. Donations of toy fire truck replicas have also kick started a new collection. "The shed is really not a shed anymore, in the true sense of the word it's probably a fire station now in terms of the way its built and equipped, it's very nice, I'm really pleased," he said. Oberon mayor Mark Kellam said he was pleased to see a "swift new shed" replace what he described as "a twisted wreck of a shed" after the blaze. "It's really great to see a shed built with plenty of space which made the best of a very tight area to build. I'm very pleased and it's good for the region, well equipped and we'll be prepared for any future fires, I just hope we don't get fires like we did in 2019/2020 ever again." he said. NSW deputy premier and Bathurst MP Paul Toole and NSW RFS deputy commissioner Kyle Stewart joined NSW RFS members and guests at the new $830,000 fire station to mark the occasion and reminisce on its history. "It is so pleasing to see the brigade's resilience and its commitment to rebuild. The Jenolan Caves is a must-see destination for many tourists and can see hundreds of people pour into the area so it's vital the NSW RFS has the facilities to be prepared for any incidents," Mr Toole said. "Today, the brigade celebrates 32 active members who are kept busy responding to fires, motor vehicle crashes, and flood incidents as well as conducting vital hazard reduction burns and educating people on bush fire safety," Mr Stewart said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/58a6f3ac-aeda-41c3-90ed-4999fa03fae6.jpg/r0_106_5280_3089_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Jenolan Caves RFS station given new lease on life after falling victim to Green Wattle Creek blaze Alanna Tomazin