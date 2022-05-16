A friendship-testing round of golf

news, local-news,

The rain on Thursday was too much for our golfers this week but I am sure they will come back fresh and strong next week. Saturday was a warm but overcast day and we had a relatively small field of twenty-seven golfers who played a Stableford and 4BBB multiplier event. There was not much run on the course due to the rain during the week, nevertheless, the course was in wonderful condition. The nature of the competition on Saturday tested friendships, if your partner happened to have a miss on the hole and you had a three-pointer the score was zero. Nevertheless, it was a challenge to play to the handicap. Neil Whalan excelled with a round of thirty-nine points. Neil easily won a grade Adrian Poulten with thirty-five points was the runner up. David King won B grade on a countback with thirty-four points, Kevin Hally was the runner up. Eric was still in the sickbed and the starter forgot about the nearest the pin markers, consequently no nearest the pins this week. The fourball multiplier was won by Neil Whalan and Ben Turner with a whopping score of 76 points, Kevin Hally and Peter Griffiths were the runners up on a countback with 65 points. Balls went to Blake Miller, Peter Hutchinson, Anthony Miller, David King, Garry Willis, Dennis O'Connell, Barry Lang, Sam D'Arcy, Anthony Borton and Alan Cairney. Due to the success of the recent visit of Henry Brind who gave some very good coaching to members and juniors alike, we will be organising another visit in the next few weeks. Golf next Saturday will be an eighteen Par event. Members are reminded that for the success of the club members play in threes or fours on Saturdays unless there are extenuating circumstances. On Monday the 23rd of May the Central West Veterans will be playing the first round of the Veterans Championship at the Duntry League course in Orange. Bookings will need to be made with the Pro Shop.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/8e3bf9de-c8db-4208-987a-6d177e1a0fcb.jpeg/r340_379_4032_2465_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg