news, local-news,

LOUSEA Johnston might be her own biggest critic but at the end of the day she was still the player who finished on top after Monday and Tuesday's two rounds of the Bathurst Ladies Open. While Johnston believed her approach play left a lot to be desired over the two day's play her rounds of 86 and 89 saw her take the Blair Athol Cup by two strokes over Wentworth's Lee Pickett. Despite the up-and-down nature of her two rounds Johnston had done enough to take a step up from her finish in March's Bathurst Club Championships, where she was runner-up to Katrina Ferris. Johnston said it wasn't a performance for the record books but it still felt good to do enough to claim the cup. "Normally I would come in with something around 79 or 80 but I've come back with 86 and 89. We started this morning on the 10th, which is a par five, and I got a seven. Then I finished here on the ninth with another seven," she said. "If I had come here with 79 or something around that I'm happy because I've played to my level but 89's not so good. "The conditions were really good on both days. I think it's just the choice of clubs and the trying to land the ball that was the tough part. Sometimes I'm landing a chip in the wrong spot knowing that it's not going to run. "I wasn't sure how everyone else was doing out there, so I just went out there playing my game. The weather was beautiful and the course was in great condition, it was just my approaches to the green that weren't at the level I wanted." In other divisions the B grade scratch victory, and the Lucas Pepper Salver went the way of Oberon's Robyn Slattery, who hit 200 over her two rounds to beat Bathurst's Sue Cregan by a single stroke. The C grade scratch title (the Fox Woodward Salver) was won by Windsor's Kay Tanner (217) by one stroke over Pymble golfer Jenny Kalaf. Nett victories went the way of Bathurst's Jan Roughly (A grade, 146) and Helen Carver (B grade, 159 on a countback) as well as Pennant Hills' Peggy Tweedie (155). The great times for Johnston continued into Wednesday's foursomes competition when she teamed up with Jane Williams to win the A grade event. Joy Morrow and Phillipa Hogan were the B grade foursomes winners.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/90795a60-34d9-4c44-a88f-726ce034717e_rotated_270.JPG/r0_863_3712_2960_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg