Lovers of fine classical music have been starved of live performances over the last couple of years. In regional areas the problem has been even worse than in the cities. Chamber music - small ensembles - is ideally suited to the small audiences and meagre financial support in the bush because the box office receipts are shared among fewer musicians. Music on Mount David now resumes with its 27th intimate house concert featuring a string quartet of celebrated performers. The wonderful program includes works by Sculthorpe and Beethoven (and a surprise). The venue has changed temporarily due to Alexandra's recent knee replacement. At 2.30pm for 3pm on Friday, June at 3 "Kipling", 2784 Abercrombie Road Black Springs. The cost is $50 at the door and includes a welcoming glass and delicious afternoon tea. Bookings are essential to rodtuson1@gmail.com or 6337 9679 READ MORE: Rebecca Yu Qing Irwin, Violin 1, Rebecca has just retired from the Opera Australia Orchestra after many years but like Margie Iddison will be returning to it as a freelancer. Margie and Rebecca have played for many years together in various chamber ensembles. Michelle O'Young, Violin 2, is a freelance violinist who led the orchestra for Phantom of the Opera on Sydney harbour. She's a wonderful musician and in high demand for many genres. David Wicks, Viola, has worked for many years in the renowned Australian Chamber Orchestra. He often leads Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra viola section and works regularly with the Sydney Symphony and Opera Australia. Margie Iddison, Cello. Many will remember this amazing cellist who performed here in piano trios with David Saffir and David Sellig, and another time with Tommaso Girotto, guitar, and James Fortune, Flute. One of our busiest cellists. COVID: Non-contact temperature tests will be part of the welcome. Anyone with symptoms or a late diagnosis may cancel without penalty.

