Cold weather brings out the keenest golfers

The chill of winter has just visited Oberon, Saturday was a particularly cold day on the golf course. There was a small field of the keenest of our golfers on Saturday, playing a stroke round for the monthly medal. There was a chilly wind that took the edge of the wonderful surroundings. Not many of the players played to their handicap. Chris Kalos was the closest and he was the A grade winner with 82/72. Chris won the A grade monthly medal and scratch ball. The runner up was Neil Whalan 86/74. Jake Ribbons was the B grade winner taking the monthly medal and scratch ball with a solid round of 93/75. Peter Griffiths was the runner up with a round of 98/77. Blake Miller won the A grade putting with 31 putts and Peter Ryan won the B grade putting with just 28 putts. Balls went to Barry Lang, Phil Cummings, Laurie Murphy, and Irene Bishop. Golf on Thursday attracted a field of 18 golfers in pleasant conditions. Phil Cummings had a great afternoon with the sticks to come in with 31 points for the twelve holes. Hamish Gidley-Baird was the runner up with 27 points. Balls went to Laurie Murphy, Kim Rawlings, Darren Gordon and Alan Cairney. Alan was nearest the pin on the 17th hole. On Monday Oberon hosted the Central Western Veterans competition. There was a good field of fifty-one starters. This included a good representation from Oberon. Robyn Slattery won the lady's competition, Barry Lang was runner-up in A grade and David Zhou was the runner up in B grade. Barry also had nearest the pin on the 9th hole. Next Saturday will be a Stableford event including a 4BBB multiplier. That is in the 4BBB event you will multiply the partner's result with your result. Don't have a miss. On a sadder note Eric, our president is not well, and has spent a few days in the hospital and will need a week or two to recover.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/5f20f17a-4546-4db0-be1e-f577b9ebc41f.jpeg/r0_4_4032_2282_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg