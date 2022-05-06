news, federal-election,

Calare's federal election candidates have stated which of the major parties they would side with to form government if elected. In addition to candidates for the Coalition and the Labor Party, there are four others standing for the seat of Calare. At the Combined Pensioners and Superannuants Association (CPSA) forum on Thursday, they were asked to share where their alliances would lie. Kay Nankervis, the candidate for The Greens, was quick to put her support behind Labor, while Stacey Whittaker (One Nation) and Adam Jannis (United Australia Party) said they leaned more towards the Coalition. "Our job, it's not who we are going to work with, it's getting in there and holding their feet to the fire. The fact is, we're representing the views of the people who elected us," Mr Jannis added. Kate Hook, however, the lone independent in the field, declined to name which party she would side with, saying in depth consultation would be needed. "You can't responsibly just make the decision right now as you're standing here. It requires in depth consultation about policy areas with those in government to make that decision," she said. "But, I can tell you that ultimately it would be around which set of policies are aligned most closely with those that have been developed over 18 months of consultation with me from the community. "Also, what I've learned from talking to former independents is that there is no deal that must be done. You can give your intention, you can put it in writing, but it is an ongoing conversation that you're having with whichever side."

