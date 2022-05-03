news, local-news,

A group of Surfboat rowers converged on Lake Oberon on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1 for what has become an annual row on the dam. This is the second year in a row the group has rowed on the dam on both Saturday and Sunday enjoying the four seasons in one weekend that Oberon offers. Oberon Mayor Cr Mark Kellam welcomed the group to Oberon on Saturday morning with Cr Helen Hayden also in attendance. Adrian Williams form the Wiradjuri Cultural Care association gave a welcome to Country and a smoking ceremony prior to the boats being launched. Some of the group went to watch the Oberon Tigers on Saturday afternoon and enjoyed the atmosphere and hospitality at the clubhouse after. Local and organiser Damian O'Shannassy said the weekend has now become an annual event with the group of 30 plus enjoying what Oberon has to offer and investing in the local economy. ALSO MAKING NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/e8091727-58aa-4e22-8827-ab78d1c13f67.jpg/r2_96_1021_672_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg