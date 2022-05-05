Mothers Day, mum, family, celebrate, gifts, biscuits, recipe

Make your mum a biscuit, a bug biscuit, that is. After all, it's her special day, and anything you do is sure to make her smile. You can choose the 'bugs' you put in the biscuit mixture, so get a supply of her favourites in soon. Best of all, this recipe is easy and quick, and you can have it all cooked and on a plate in no time. One decent size cookie gets you through until lunch. Two is better, however. What you need: Then the bugs (choose one or more): What to do: Once you've chosen your bugs, you can proceed. Melt the butter and allow it to cool slightly. Meanwhile, combine the flour and sugar and stir the butter, eggs, almonds and chocolate until just combined. Roll the whole thing into a big log, and make it into a 10cm diameter sausage. Wrap it up in baking paper and put that log in the fridge to firm and chill. Slice into 1cm thick rounds and place on a greased or papered tray when you're ready to bake. Bake at a 180c oven temperature for 15-20 minutes or until lightly browned. Serve with a nice hot cuppa.

Mother's Day | A bug biscuit is sure to make her smile

