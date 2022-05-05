Mothers Day, mums, gifts, family, celebrate

Mother's Day celebrates, honours and pays tribute to our mums who shower their endless love on us and expect nothing in return except our happiness. Essentially Mother's Day is her day of the year, so she's the one to get the special treatment from everyone else. Even little ones can help set a tray, pick a flower, or choose something for that special breakfast in bed. The earliest Mother's Day celebrations can be traced back to ancient Greece, in honour of Rhea, the mother of the gods. During the 1600s, England celebrated a day called Mothering Sunday, held on the fourth Sunday of Lent. In the United States, Mother's Day was first suggested in 1872 by Julia Wood Howe as a day dedicated to peace. While many countries of the world celebrate at different times of the year, countries such as Turkey, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Australia and Belgium honour Mother's Day on the second Sunday of May. However you choose to express your love and affection, if we keep the celebrations fresh and simple, it will make things easier for mum to enjoy her day. Make a homemade card: There is nothing mums and grandmas like more than a homemade card. It shows you have given her time, thought, and an original design straight from your heart. Encourage mum to sleep in: Do you think most mums would love the chance for a sleep in? It could be one of the best gifts you can give her, so set a time for the breakfast delivery the night before, and mum can have a royal slow start to the day. Deliver breakfast in bed: Make something you know she actually enjoys, and then do the cleaning up as well. Sitting up in bed in her pyjamas on her special morning, with breakfast served to her on a tray, is pretty special. Go on an outing with her: Perhaps mum enjoys antiques and would really like your company for the outing. Or then there are the bingo nights or a free local craft event or whatever else her hobby may be. She wants to share her life with you. Wash and detail her car: That means towel dry it so there are no water spots and vacuum every nook and cranny you can with what you have on hand to do it with. She will appreciate it so much. These ideas may seem simple, but they can show someone you love them and care about them without buying a bunch of stuff or spending a large amount of money. Don't let Mother's Day end as soon as you've done the breakfast dishes either - remember it's called Mother's Day, not Mother's Morning, so clean up the kitchen the way she likes it. Make a bit of an effort here too. The idea is to give her a break from the everyday slog and let her know how much you appreciate everything she does. You may also make her realise how lucky she is to have such a lovely family.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/e8160ce7-48d1-467b-9b0d-467e6531d15c.jpg/r0_117_2289_1410_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Mother's Day means a royal treatment gift

