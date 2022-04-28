heating, warmth, winter, insulation, advice, home

WITH winter just around the corner, and colder weather starting to settle in, it's time to prepare your home for the winter months. The last two years have seen a sharp rise in the overall cost of heating homes, due to a range of factors including COVID lockdowns, people increasingly working from home, and a general increase in utility prices. Now is the perfect opportunity to look at ways to make your home more comfortable for the winter months, while keeping the financial impact to a minimum. While many people purchase small heaters to help fill voids, more efficient long-term solutions are needed. Home and hardware guru, Kerrianne Mahwood said that if you want to heat your home efficiently, then there are better solutions. "A lot of people use smaller blow heaters and electric heaters to heat office spaces or rooms they normally wouldn't use, but they can be quite expensive to run and only good for the short term or a quick burst of warmth." Kerrianne said there were a range of ways to keep your home and your family warm, however, the best option would be different for each home. "Wood heaters are making a comeback as they can keep your home consistently warm across longer periods, especially given you can put them onto a slow burn overnight to keep your house warm during cold mornings," she said. "However, if you have to pay for firewood, they can become a bit of a hassle, which is why people then look at gas or electric." Electric heating, typically one of the most expensive types, has seen a surge in popularity linked to the increase in homes with solar panels. Whether it is a stylish electric fireplace, ducted heating or simply a reverse cycle air-conditioner, solar power allows people to use electric heating without the usual associated high costs. Kerrianne said that gas fires were also a great option because they provided exceptional warmth at the flick of a switch, with the look and feel of a cosy wood fire. "Gas heating can be very cost-effective compared to other options, and it's also great for outdoor entertaining areas and sheds, especially with area heaters or portable mushroom heaters." No matter the type of heating you have, proper insulation is vital when it comes to keeping your home warm during winter, with the added benefit of staying cool in summer. Insulation is the most energy-efficient addition you can make to your home and can help you save up to 45 per cent on your current energy bills. Kerrianne said doing simple things like using door draught stoppers, adding rugs to floors, or installing double glazed windows can also help keep your home warm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/d6fa5fd6-8856-4ff9-8861-a951da131655.jpg/r0_260_5184_3189_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Keeping warm this winter

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE: With some simple styling tricks, you can still get the warmth you need from gas and electric fireplaces without losing the ambience and comforting feel of the room. Photo: Shutterstock WITH winter just around the corner, and colder weather starting to settle in, it's time to prepare your home for the winter months. The last two years have seen a sharp rise in the overall cost of heating homes, due to a range of factors including COVID lockdowns, people increasingly working from home, and a general increase in utility prices. Now is the perfect opportunity to look at ways to make your home more comfortable for the winter months, while keeping the financial impact to a minimum. While many people purchase small heaters to help fill voids, more efficient long-term solutions are needed.

Home and hardware guru, Kerrianne Mahwood said that if you want to heat your home efficiently, then there are better solutions. "A lot of people use smaller blow heaters and electric heaters to heat office spaces or rooms they normally wouldn't use, but they can be quite expensive to run and only good for the short term or a quick burst of warmth." TOP TIPS: Make good use of rugs, throw blankets and heavy curtains or blinds to keep your house cosy during winter. Photo: Shutterstock Kerrianne said there were a range of ways to keep your home and your family warm, however, the best option would be different for each home. "Wood heaters are making a comeback as they can keep your home consistently warm across longer periods, especially given you can put them onto a slow burn overnight to keep your house warm during cold mornings," she said. "However, if you have to pay for firewood, they can become a bit of a hassle, which is why people then look at gas or electric." Electric heating, typically one of the most expensive types, has seen a surge in popularity linked to the increase in homes with solar panels. Whether it is a stylish electric fireplace, ducted heating or simply a reverse cycle air-conditioner, solar power allows people to use electric heating without the usual associated high costs. Kerrianne said that gas fires were also a great option because they provided exceptional warmth at the flick of a switch, with the look and feel of a cosy wood fire. "Gas heating can be very cost-effective compared to other options, and it's also great for outdoor entertaining areas and sheds, especially with area heaters or portable mushroom heaters." No matter the type of heating you have, proper insulation is vital when it comes to keeping your home warm during winter, with the added benefit of staying cool in summer. Insulation is the most energy-efficient addition you can make to your home and can help you save up to 45 per cent on your current energy bills. Kerrianne said doing simple things like using door draught stoppers, adding rugs to floors, or installing double glazed windows can also help keep your home warm.

SHARE