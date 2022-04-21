news, local-news, federal election, shooters, fishers and farmers, calare, orange

A decision has been made on the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate for the seat of Calare at the upcoming federal election. NSW state director at Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party Tim Basily confirmed the news on Thursday that the party would not put forward a candidate for Calare. "We didn't find a candidate that we were happy to endorse or that we were comfortable to represent the area," he said. Asked if it was a disappointment not to be able to field a candidate given the support for Deputy Leader of NSW Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party and current member for Orange Phil Donato, Mr Basily added: "Yeah, I'd say so." "It was definitely something that we had initially planned for and would have liked to have given it a go, but it just didn't work out this time. It's definitely something we'll consider next time around." Late last month, Mr Basily said the SFF were keen to build on the foundation Mr Phil Donato had created in the region since gaining a seat in the NSW Parliament. At the time, ne noted that the process of finding a candidate was "taking a bit longer" than they expected. Mr Basily was unable to say how many potential candidates the SFF vetted for the seat of Calare, but was confident they would field someone come the next election. Asked if he thought not having anyone in this race would give them a disadvantage for the next election, the state director said: "No, I think every election is a fresh start." "The incumbent government will have to answer the questions of the day and we'll be there to challenge at the time." Calare covers an area of 32,66 square kilometres, from Lithgow in the east to Eugowra in the west, Wellington and Mid-Western Regional Councils in the north to Blayney Shire Council and Oberon Council in the south. As of publishing, the candidates contesting Calare are: Andrew Gee (Liberal), Kate Hook (independent), Kay Nankervis (Greens), Stacey Whittaker (One Nation) and Adam Jannis (UAP).

