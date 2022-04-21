Lithgow midwife Sarah Elliott to contest Calare for Labor at May poll

news, local-news,

Lithgow community midwife Sarah Elliott has been announced as the Labor candidate to contest Calare in May's election, ending weeks of speculation on whether the federal opposition would contest the safe Nationals seat. Ms Elliott, a native of Lithgow who is also an academic at Charles Sturt University, is running on a strong platform to get better results for the Calare electorate in regards to health, aged care and affordable housing. "As a registered nurse and midwife, I support and align with Labor's policy to improve aged care. Me and my parents have extensive experience in the aged care sector and I can tell you, the situation under this Coalition government is terrible," she said. "I care a lot for regional people, and I believe we're in a situation where the government is no longer providing what is needed anymore. "I've been to Mudgee, Wellington, Orange and Bathurst, have spoken to many people in all these communities and there's two overwhelming concerns: cost of living and housing. "The fact people in well-earning jobs are still needing to live in shared accommodation, backyard caravans and, in extreme circumstances, their own cars, is simply heart-breaking, and this has all happened under the Coalition's watch. This electorate deserves a fairer go." Ms Elliott is the first new Labor candidate for Calare in over a decade, with Bathurst councillor Jess Jennings unsuccessfully contesting the last three federal elections. She acknowledged the "personally frustrating wait" to receive Labor endorsement for the seat of Calare, but said she's ready to hit the ground running to secure Labor votes in the electorate. "Labor has a suite of policies targeted to regional Australia, including regional infrastructure, development of industry and growth in economic confidence," she said. "We're looking at revolutionising rail freight infrastructure to benefit regional economies, as well as working closely with local and state government representatives to identify industry needs in regional areas. "Labor is also looking at the decentralisation of government services to improve the variety of jobs in regional areas, and funding free TAFE courses in areas where there is industry shortfall and transition taking place." "Wage growth is also high on the agenda, as stagnant wages are a key issue affecting the rising costs of living." Ms Elliott will take on a broad field for the seat of Calare, including incumbent Nationals MP Andrew Gee, popular independent candidate Kate Hook and One Nation's Stacey Whittaker.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/dd2b58a7-1cb5-4669-bf1f-d176bf71f60d.JPG/r0_323_2961_1996_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg