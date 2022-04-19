news, local-news,

Last year's Midwest Cup premiers CSU are confident of a good showing this season in the Woodbridge Cup. Following disbandment of the Midwest competition, the only viable Midwest teams, CSU, Oberon and Orange United have been given a platform for competition, absorbed into the 2022 Woodbridge premiership. These three former Midwest Cup clubs are strong competitors and will present well in their new competition but will have longer distances to travel for games, and there will be no contests east of Bathurst. READ MORE: CSU see their acceptance into a new environment as a challenge and a good opportunity to show their potential, relishing the chance to show their wares against formidable opponents. All three Midwest sides play away games in the first round of matches this weekend, Orange travelling to Peak Hill, Oberon to Eugowra, and CSU to Grenfell. Kurt Norton is CSU Mungoes' men's coach, and Blake Armstrong and Ray Sargent are the women's league tag co-coaches.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/f315f788-47b0-40a9-840f-330dcbeb19fd.jpg/r173_0_2591_1366_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg