Around 11pm on Thursday, April 7 Oberon 411 Fire and Rescue NSW responded to a two car motor vehicle accident in town. Two occupants of a four-wheel drive escaped serous injury when their vehicle collided with a park car and rolled. The park car was propelled four metres down the road and caused the four-wheel-drive to propel further along the street. Passerby helped the occupants to self-extricate before emergency services arrived to the scene and took them to Oberon and Orange Base Hospital. On April 2, Oberon 411 responded to a house fire in Blenheim Ave, Oberon. On arrival smoke was issuing from tiles around a flue. All occupants had self-evacuated. Crews got to work checking for possible fire extension in the ceiling extinguishing then ventilating the house before conducting final checks with the gas detector and TIC (thermal imaging camera). READ ALSO: With the onset of colder weather and the use of heaters, residents are urged to remember to fully extinguish coals placing them in a fire proof bucket away from the house and always check your flue for blockages and leaks. This was the second fire in a few weeks that the station has attended to where an early call to triple zero and actions by residents have avoided a catastrophic outcome. Thanks went to Oberon Headquarters for the backup. Around 5pm on Monday, April a bicycle rider was knocked down by a vehicle at the intersection of Oberon and Raleigh Street's, Oberon. Police were on scene shortly after and commenced an investigation into the incident, where the driver of the vehicle was spoken to. A 32-year-old male was taken to hospital by ambulance in a stable condition, with non-life threatening injuries. As investigations into the collision are still ongoing, police are asking for public assistance. If anyone saw the incident or has dash camera footage of the area around 5pm, to make contact with Oberon Police on 6339 8740 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote E 87022812. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/126d6b22-1d2e-4d96-9263-025570db2c77.jpg/r0_300_1440_1114_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg