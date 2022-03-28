news, local-news,

Oberon Public School Stage 1 students had a fun filled day exploring the Western Sydney Zoo on Thursday, March 24. They saw animals from Africa, Australia and South East Asia. Every student had a fantastic day and there were lots of discussions around their favourite animals. Calling all students and teachers who have taken part in any past performances at Oberon High School or Oberon Central School. We are celebrating our 150 years anniversary on Sunday, August 28 and we would like to produce a performance that celebrates our performing arts history. If you can remember any past performances or events, or have any suggestions as to where we can find information that would be greatly appreciated. Also, if you have any programs, scripts or photos that we can include please contact Natasha Saboisky or Samantha Robinson at the Oberon High School on 6336 1606.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/0a082cf4-a23a-43b5-966e-2be743abe830.jpg/r0_40_1000_605_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Oberon Public students get up close with the wild at Sydney Zoo