The Field to Forest Festival returns to Oberon in April with an array of activities in and around the region that showcase foraging, food and wine, and the natural attributes that make the Oberon region so unique. Running from April 1 to 20, activities include specialised foraging tours, wine trails, 4WD tag along tours and workshops with experts recounting their skills and knowhow on foraging in the forest. 4WD Foraging Tours (April 2 - 29) For those new to foraging, there are an array of tours operating during our autumn months, generally starting around February or March each year, and ending in May. You'll be treated to a great 4WD trip to some of the more remote areas of the forests, where identification and foraging are at its best. There are morning and afternoon itinerary options that allow you to forage, collect, photograph or cook up in the wild. Tours depart from the Oberon Visitor Information Centre with booking info available at www.detouradventures.com.au. Oberon Winemakers, Brewers and Distillers Tours (Saturday, March 26, and April 2 and 9), As part of the Field to Forest Festival, doors are opened to the boutique vineyards and brewers across the region. This select group of artisans have a true passion for their craft and welcome you to taste some of the finest produce in regional NSW. You won't find any large-scale cellar doors on this tour, but if you enjoy farm experiences, country hospitality, rural vistas and quality wine, then this tour is for you. More information and bookings are available at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/283841205687 and www.eventbrite.com.au/e/284123138957. Diego Bonetto's Foraging Workshop (multiple dates) Join professional forager, Diego Bonetto, as he takes you on a forest walk, uncovering the details of how to find and harvest edible mushrooms. The activity has been treasured for generations by the eastern European and Mediterranean cultures in Australia, making it a seasonal must-do. You can share stories, learn recipes and enjoy amazing fresh wild mushrooms cooked on the spot. Check out www.diegobonetto.com/shop?category=Mushroom%20harvest for more information. Diego Bonetto's Forest Forage to Feast Experience (March 27) Join this edible adventure in the magical pine forest with renowned forager and environmental storyteller, Diego Bonetto, and stylist, designer, and foodie, Marnee Fox. Building on Diego's much-loved mushroom foraging workshops, the pair are bringing the seasonal treats found on the forest floor to the table. Booking details can be found at www.diegobonetto.com/shop/forage-to-feast-march27. Fish and Forage 4WD Adventure (March 19 - 20) On this exciting 4WD adventure you'll be fishing for rainbow trout and foraging for field mushrooms in the rugged Kanangra Boyd National Park and Jenolan State Forests. This 4WD adventure is graded as medium in difficulty and is suited for standard 4WD vehicles with low range. To book, visit www.simmosoffroadtours.com/tour/ckuew1dy807813es4mvg4q5uq The Producers Table (April 30) Hosted at Oberon's Malachi Gilmore Hall, the night will include a performance dinner of the Oberon regions produce, presented by the local producers themselves. Dine in the magical atmosphere of the Malachi with an avant-garde classical music performance. For more information, visit www.malachigilmorehall.com.au. Other events during the festival include the Gairloch Garden Autumn Opening (April, 15 - 18), Mayfield Autumn Festival (April 2 - 25), Oberon Markets (April 2), and the Tarana Markets (April 24). More information will be available in the coming months so visit www.visitoberon.com for updates on ticket sales and event dates.

