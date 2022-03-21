It's anyone's game in the lead up to final rounds

news, local-news,

It was a bit quiet week for golf this week after the Pro-Am, there were only 14 golfers playing on Thursday. Les Handicott had a good round for 29 points to win the 12 holes comp. Don Miller was the runner up with a good round for 27 points. Balls went to Alan Cairney, Harold Lyme, Garry Willis and Peter Ryan. There was a good roll-up of golfers on Saturday to play the first round of the Club Championships sponsored by Eric Whalan. Forty-three golfers played a stroke round in magnificent conditions, some of our golfers took advantage and returned some great scores. Alan Cairney had a good round of 82/71 to win A grade, Rob McGrath was runner-up with a solid round of 75/71. Phil Cummings showed his best to win B grade with a round of 84/66, Jake Ribbons was the runner up with his best round of 87/66. Denise Brown won the lady's event with a good round of 94/69, Irene Bishop was the runner up with 106/74. Balls went to Darren Gordon, Chris Kalos, Chris Lord, Bob Rickard, Matt Foran, Kevin Hally, Mark Hine, Mark Mathews, Dennis O'Connell, Hugh O'Neil, David Zhou, Anthony McGrath, Dave Campbell and Gary Willis. Nearest the pin on the 7th hole was Chris Lord, Nathan Booth was closest on the 17th hole. After the first round of the Championship Rob McGrath was leading A grade, Alan Cairney and Chris Kalos were leading B grade and Anthony McGrath and Phil Cummings were leading B grade. At the completion of the second round the seeded group is, Rob McGrath leading A grade on 156, Darren Gordon is on 161, Andrew Yeo is on 163 and Kim Rawlings is on 166. The seeded group in B grade is Chris Kalos 166, Mick English 168, Alan Cairney 170 and Neil Whalan on 170. The seeded group in C grade is Gary Willis 178, Phil Cummings 179, Mark Mathews 179 and Anthony McGrath 180. Next Saturday will be the third round of the Championships and the final round will be played on Sunday. At the midway stage of the Championships, there are no clear leaders and the final two rounds will be important in determining the final results.

