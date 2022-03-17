Celebrating young women at Oberon's schools

news, local-news,

Maria-Elizabeth Rowe is the girls advisor of Oberon High School. Recently, she has co-ordinated students to be involved in a variety of wellbeing activities. This included celebrating International Women's Day, where a photo booth with dress-up props was set up outside the Learning & Support Room for the girls at school. The girls could snap candid pictures of themselves and friends throughout the day. On Wednesday, March 9 a group of students and staff attended the International Women's Day dinner at the Oberon Showground. The theme was "Breaking the Bias" - forging the positive visibility of women in the community and celebrating women's achievement. Chloe Swannell spoke from her perspective of working in the music industry. It was great to see our Young Citizen of the Year addressing the girls at this important function. We are also grateful that Chloe works as a music tutor at our school. On Thursday, March 10 Senior Constable Jane visited and she talked to our students about making responsible relationship choices: what healthy relationships look like, identifying abuse and coercion, and how to report it. It was an insightful morning for all. There was a time for questions too, and our students made thorough use of the police talk. Opening Mass We officially opened the new school year with a very special mass which included the induction of our 2022 school leaders. It was lovely to have parents joining us for this celebration. Our year 6 leaders and SRC representatives are wearing their badges with pride and we look forward to them leading the students throughout 2022. Featuring Year 2 In religious education we have been learning about the various images of God that are found in the Bible. The students made a delightful class book entitled I discovered God today. In mathematics we learned about the "jump strategy" to solve addition and subtraction problems. Our literature focus has been The Three Billy Goats Gruff. We have looked at different versions of this popular story including The Three Billy Goats Fluff which is told from the Troll's perspective and The Three Kangaroos Gruff which is an Australian version. Year 2 are really enjoying being the "gardening class", especially producing a Friday feast of strawberries.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/8e78a263-1887-463e-bafe-08390b1c75dd.JPEG/r0_17_946_551_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Celebrating young women at Oberon's schools