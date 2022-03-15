Oberon community rallies together for Blue Tree Project at the Common

news, local-news,

The Oberon Common will welcome a colourful conversation starter in April with the construction of a Blue Tree sculpture. Sadly a young Oberon man committed suicide a couple of years ago and in a move to make a difference, the community has rallied together to raise mental health awareness. The Blue Tree Project is a nationwide initiative acknowledging those who've sadly made the decision to commit suicide. The non-living tree is a powerful symbol recognising mental health issues that can lead to this. Oberon's Blue Tree Project committee, Kathy Sajowitz, Fran Charge and Rural Adversity Mental Health Program's Sonia Cox, have worked for last two years to make the project a reality. "It's hoped this project will raise awareness and enable recognition of the signs that friends, family members or residents may be struggling and how a community can offer support," Ms Sajowitz said. She said it was important as a community to recognise when someone was struggling and how they can be assisted. "Hopefully by drawing attention to what is a difficult conversation no doubt, we can make a difference," she said. Ms Charge said awareness came through education and open discussions and thought it was important to start educating about mental health at younger ages. "I'm a teacher and we were not allowed to mention anything to do with suicide in my 40 years of teaching but now I think it's the young ones we need to get to and tell them if they've got a problem they can go talk to someone," she said. "So they grow up knowing that when something may not be right in their lives they can find help and where to go to." Ms Cox hoped the tree would encourage community members to reach out and be mindful of their own mental health. "The tree will also be a symbol to the community that it's ok to have a 'blue day' but you don't have to do it alone there is help here, you only have to ask," she said. "The idea for this project is to raise awareness around mental health and wellbeing and to provide a catalyst to spark difficult conversations." The site for the tree was installed by Council at the Common on March 10. The tree will be a metal sculpture made by local artist Harrie Fasher and there will be opportunity for community contribution at workshops. "It's a community based project and so we'll have people come to the workshop with Harrie and contribute to the building of the sculpture," Ms Sajowit said. If you're struggling you can contact Sonia on 0448 125 676 or sonia.cox@health.nsw.gov.au. Visit www.ramhp.com.au for more resources. March 19 and 20: Branch building workshop with artist Fasher at St Joseph's Trade Training Centre. April 23: Painting of the tree at the Common. Community members welcome to assist. April 25: Installation. April 30: Official dedication. If you or anyone you know needs help:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/5c61ec86-2563-46a9-bf5a-06e6bf10870b.JPG/r0_159_4512_2708_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg