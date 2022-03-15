One of the biggest weeks for golf in Oberon

news, local-news,

It was a big week for golf in Oberon. Twenty-one players participated in the twelve holes social handicap event on Thursday afternoon. Chris Lord was in good touch to win with 28 points, Chris also had nearest the pin on the 17 holes. Balls went to Kevin Hally, Peter Griffiths, Laurie Murphy, Ben Turner, Alan Cairney and Don Miller. A group of golfers from the Brighton Lakes Golf Club visited and played a competition on Thursday. Because of the heavy rain and flooding east of the Mountains, they haven't been able to play golf there for several weeks. Kurt Stegbauer their Pro is very familiar with Oberon and organised to bring the group up for a game at the beautiful Oberon course. One of the highlights for the Oberon Golf Club was to be the winner in Pennants, our Kortum Shield team travelled to the Henbury course in Kandos on Sunday to play the final. This is the first Pennant that Oberon has won since 1987 when we were in the Western Division. The weekend was very busy, we had visitors arriving on Saturday for the Pro-Am who participated in the comp, on Sunday Oberon hosted several district Pennants Matches and had two-person Ambrose plus a large contingent of the young associate golfers testing the course ready for Monday. The Saturday competition was an eighteen-hole Stableford and 4BBB. Most of our golfers struggled however there were some very good scores. Adrian Poulten won A grade with a fine round for 40points. Chris Lord wasn't far behind with 38 points to be runner up. Steve Ellery hasn't long taken up golf but on Saturday he had a marvellous round for 44 points to win a B grade. Mick McKechnie was the runner up with 39 points. The 4BBB event was won by Steve Ellery and Chris Kalos with 48 points. Adrian Poulten and Dennis O'Connell were the runners up with 47 points. The Pro-Am on Monday sponsored by Chris McKeown and Bowyer & Livermore was one of the largest events we have had in the 27-year history of the event. There were 65 Associates playing in twenty-nine groups of four. Many of the young Professionals struggled with the course, however, there were some very good scores recorded. The winner was Jack McLeod with a score of 68 and the runner up was Ryley Taylor with 69. The Pro-Am is a wonderful opportunity for our amateur golfers to play with some of the best young golfers in NSW. Among the winners were last year's winner Ian Fowler, Mark Mathews, Peter Griffiths and Robyn Stapleton who was closest to the pin on the ninth hole. The Oberon Golf course was in the best condition it has ever been in for the Pro-Am. Many thanks must go to our greens staff, Rob Hammet and Bill Higgins and the many volunteers that help on the course and in the clubhouse. Next Saturday is the first round of the 2022 Club Championships. The Championships will be played Saturday, Sunday for the next two weeks. The A grade handicap will be 0-10, B grade will be 11 to 15 and C grade will be 16 and up. In C grade there will be a Stableford champion as well as the stroke champion, this allows for a wide variation of handicaps and all will be competitive. At the conclusion of the stroke play championship, the top four players in each grade will play off for the Matchplay Champion. After the first round on Saturday players will be seeded in each grade and the top four players will play together on Sunday morning.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/d30dface-6043-4c6a-b5b6-880e78bf77fb.jpeg/r45_331_4032_2584_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg