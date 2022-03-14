news, local-news,

Female students at public schools across the state, including at Oberon High, will soon have free access to menstrual hygiene products, following a successful trial in 31 schools across the South Western Sydney and Dubbo region. The $30 million program will make sure female students can participate in all aspects of school life without interruptions. The program is providing schools with dispensers, tampons and pads for free and is supporting young women's health, engagement and attendance at school. Oberon High School deputy principal Fiona Abbott welcomed the initiative and said it meant no female student will be disadvantaged at school. "This should have been happening years ago. Education wise it's a known factor that if kids are comfortable at school they will do much better," she said. Ms Abbott said the installation of dispensers will be a positive move for her female students and cause less interruptions to their school day. "I believe dispensers will be installed which is great because in the past often if girls have forgotten something or all of a sudden it comes while they're at school they're not prepared, they've had to come up to the office or find someone," she said. "It's one of those things if girls are caught short, we've always kept supplies in the office but the dispensers will be right there for when they need them which means less interruptions to their school day because they're less likely to be out of class which then unsettles their learning," she said. "The idea is good and I hope it comes in sooner rather than later." Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said this was an important milestone for female students. "Getting your period should not be a barrier to education," she said. "I want our young women to feel comfortable in knowing they have access to free sanitary products when they need." "We have seen through the pilot program that providing sanitary items has a positive impact on educational engagement and attainment, " Ms Mitchell said. Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said the statewide rollout is what many young women have been calling for. "This great initiative is about ensuring our young women have the support they need, with dignity and without barriers, as they continue their education journey. "By openly discussing periods, endometriosis and reproductive health we are removing the taboo around women's health issues," she said. The Department of Education will work with each school to discuss options for the location of the dispensers and facilitate installation through external contractors. The program is expected to be rolled out to every school by June 30, 2022

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/1837ec5c-f917-4812-88f5-23d87affb285.JPG/r130_445_3970_2615_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg