A Toyota Prado with a box trailer was stolen for a premises in Dillon Street in Oberon around midnight on Saturday, March 12. Police allege the vehicle was then used to carry out a number of offences on rural properties in Chatham Valley, south of Oberon before it was left abandoned. Police are asking if anyone has any CCTV or dash camera footage, to please contact Oberon Police on 6339 8740. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Car and trailer stolen in Oberon, police asking for your help