The magic of the Malachi is set to return to Oberon when the iconic building reopens its doors with performances in April, after 40 years of lying dormant. Its launch includes a series of events to welcome back locals and visitors including the Dance Makers Collective's heritage inspired dance theatre show 'The Rivoli' on April 9 and 10. Shows to follow include Human Rabbit Entertainment's Indigenous stand-up comedy show on April 23 and The Producers' Table on April 30 which is a performance dinner as the finale event for Oberon's Field to Forest 2022, a month-long food and wine festival. Co-owner Lucy East said it was exciting to be reintroducing shows and important for the people of Oberon to have the chance to experience The Malachi in all its glory. "The building is 82 years old so there's people in town that remember when it was the centre of absolutely everything and I hope that will be once again," she said. "I would love to see the community return into the Malachi as they used to love it." "I want them to feel welcome to come back in and I hope there's something we're offering that will excite them," she said. Ms East said planned events for 2022 include cinema screenings, live music, art exhibitions and dinner dances. Regular concerts include the 'Malachi Nights' series, focussing on new original music performed live by local and nationally renowned singer-songwriters. "Suggested uses for the Malachi have been welcomed through local consultation, and the ideas include film clubs for kids, think the Lego movie screening with BYO Lego, a monthly Young Adults Screen Society with topical discussions and pizza for dinner from next door's pizzeria to a Winter Botanical weekend organised by the garden club," she said. "We're really extending what community groups can do in a space that's really flexible," she said. She said the Malachi will bring a magical atmosphere built for the community "It takes you back to that jazz era when you walk in there, it does it all by itself pretty much," she said. The exterior restoration of the building is planned for Summer 2023 when the State Heritage listed facade will undergo its first clean and paint job in four decades.

