There were many reasons to celebrate after a successful swimming carnival. Congratulations to students who received place ribbons and age champion medallions at assembly. Age champions Some students then participated in the eastern region swimming carnival in Bathurst - Charlie Brown, Bronson Hughes, Jonathan Rowe, Kyran Hogan, Nate Hotham, Jason Certoma, Ashleigh McKenzie, Harrison Pointon, Gracie Lewis, Paige McKenzie and Kayden Scorgie. They had a wonderful day and competed well, and even came away with some first places in the heat swims. Thanks to parents and carers for transporting and supporting the students, and to Miss Brooke and Meghan Booth for marshalling on the day. Charlie Brown made it to the Diocesan swimming trials, to be held in Dubbo, in the 50-metre freestyle. It has been a busy time at school. Shrove Tuesday commenced with a delicious pancake breakfast for the students followed by a special palm burning ceremony. The students' Lenten journey commenced with a special mass and being marked with the ashes to follow Jesus in all we say and do. It was lovely to welcome Fr Reynold back and also have parents and friends join us. Year 8 students recently completed their Paddock to Plate unit. This year students have designed meals, planted their own vegetables and used them to create tasty recipes that can be enjoyed by all the family. The recipes were influenced by a variety of cultures including Italian, Mexican, French, Asian and Greek, to name a few. The students participated exceptionally well throughout the process particularly organising and preparing the meals. Their parents could make great use of these skills at home. In creative arts, the 1/2F class have been investigating the seven elements of art with a specific focus on lines. Students analysed the effect of lines in artworks and the ability of different types of lines to evoke emotion for the viewer. Their lion artworks depict various types of line techniques.

St Joseph's Catholic School swimming superstars shine at carnival