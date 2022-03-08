news, local-news,

Lithgow City Council has advised the water supply from the Oberon Dam to the Duckmaloi Water Treatment Plant may be affected due to a water mains break. WaterNSW have advised that the mains were repaired at 4am on Tuesday morning and will be restarting supply shortly following testing and checks of the water. Upon return to normal service, residents may experience dirty water for a period. Council will endeavor to minimize this by flushing the mains. Before using the water for domestic purposes, residents are advised to run the first tap that services their property to ensure the water is clean and any dirt released into the system has been flushed before running internal taps. If you continue to experience issues of dirty water, please contact Council. Whilst this problem goes on Council asks that residents try to reduce or maintain low water usage across the network for the period.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/13f99d47-4f70-41ed-8c7a-ea16caa998ce.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Interruption to service from Fish River water supply to Oberon residents Newsroom