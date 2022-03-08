news, local-news,

The Thursday golfers played the 12 holes as par threes off the yellow markers with a bit smaller field. The highlight of the day was a win by Tim Arnison with 40 points. Arnison had a hole in one on the second hole and gained himself an amazing seven points. Balls went to Dave Campbell, Hamish Gidley Baird, Laurie Murphy, Eric Whalan, Ian Fowler, Phil Cummings, David Zhou and Paul Behan. There was a good field of 44 players on Saturday playing a stroke round. The course is in wonderful shape and will be even better next week ready for the Pro-Am. The following week the Club Championships will begin. Our players took full advantage of the good condition of the course to register some very impressive scores. Chris Kalos had his first win in A grade with a fine round of 76/65. Kalos won the A grade scratch ball also. Terry Robinson's round 80/65, his best for some time made him the runner up on a countback. Alan Cairney won the A grade putting with 30 putts. Kim Rawlings made an eagle on the par-five fifth hole. Bob Rickard could do no wrong on the course on Saturday. Rickard had a marvellous round of 80/62 to win B grade, he won the B grade scratch ball and his 26 putts gave him a win in the putting. Hugh O'Neil was the B grade runner up with a solid round of 88/69. Irene Bishop fresh from a couple of weeks' lay off won the Ladies event while Denise Brown was runner-up and won the ladies putting with 29 putts. Andrew Yeo was closest to the pin on the 7th hole, Blake Miller was closest to the pin on the 9th hole. Balls went to Steve Ellery, Peter Griffiths, Sean Mooney, Ben Turner, Kevin Whalan, Mark Hine, Anthony McGrath, Matt Foran, Barry Lang, Andrew Yeo, Kim Rawlings and Justin Evans. Due to the rain on Saturday evening and there were no Pennants games played at Lithgow this week. Next Saturday we will play an 18 holes Stableford event. The Pro-Am will be played on Monday with a good field of young Associate golfers, sponsors and locals making a full house. Tee off for a shotgun start at 9am, players will need to be at the clubhouse by 8.30 ready to go to their allocated tee.

