Oberon's International Women's Day celebration was held at the Oberon Showground pavilion on Wednesday, March 9. The theme for this year was "Breaking the Bias" - forging the positive visibility of women in the community and celebrating women's achievement. In past years this event has been a lunch time affair but in 2022 it moved to an evening time slot to provide a better accessibility for younger women and particularly working mums - and it worked. Over 120 women from all age groups attended the dinner including a big group from Oberon High School as well as representatives from the Creative Rural Oberon Women's Network (CROWN), sporting groups, service clubs and the kindergarten. It was wonderful evening, a great social event with lots of fun and laughter and definitely celebrated women's achievements and provided positive visibility in the community. As part of celebrating local women and their achievements, our three speakers, all local women, shared their different experiences in "Breaking the Bias". Before dinner, our Young Citizen of the Year, Chloe Swannell, spoke from her perspective in the music industry. She was followed by Oberon's Citizen of the Year Ashley Hotham speaking from her perspective as a mother working in aged and community care. Our final speaker was one of Oberon's new Councillors, Katie Graham who talked about education for women with a focus on STEM subjects.

