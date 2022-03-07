news, local-news,

Oberon mayor Mark Kellam was recently appointed as deputy chair of the Central NSW Joint Organisation (CNSWJO). The CNSWJO is a NSW state mandated organisation of 10 Councils from Oberon in the east to Lachlan Shire in the west. Cr Kellam was elected unopposed at the first 2022 board meeting in Canowindra, Carbonne Shire on February 24 and will work alongside councillor Kevin Beatty of Carbonne Shire who was elected as the Chair unopposed. In his new role as deputy chair, Cr Kellam said it would give Oberon a clearer voice in programs and advocacy run by the JO. "The role of deputy chair isn't just a substitute when the chair is absent for a meeting," he said. "This role will benefit our Shire and the broader region," he said. Cr Kellam said the JO board will meet with members of the Shadow Cabinet (the Labor opposition) in mid-March and with the Government in late March. "The intent, from our side, is to lobby both the Government and the Opposition to provide a better deal for the Central West," he said. He said the issues likely to be raised with politicians include: Cr Kellam said these issues affect Oberon and the advocacy and influence the JO can bring to bear will help everyone. "I believe, from our common view on what are the important issues facing all of the Councils is health services, transport (particularly across the BMue mountains), water security and regional prosperity. "Also as a member of the JO, Oberon benefits from significant savings by group purchasing of electricity, fuels, lubricants and things like spray seal for our roads," he said.

