Six debutantes made their debut into society at Oberon RSL Club on Friday, March 4. The annual Deb ball was hosted by Freemasons Lodge Oberon 355 and was also a chance for the community to get together and enjoy a social evening post COVID lockdown. "We had a ball," quite literally, Freemasons Oberon worshipable brother and Deb management committee chairman Terry Boyce said. "There was a lot of people on the floor dancing and everybody was enjoying themselves," he said. Mr Boyce said everything fell into place on the evening and the raffle was well received in the community with prizes being handed out on the night. "It was a great night, and all the debs and their partners said they had a great time," he said. "All our guests said it was run well and that means a lot to us because we all put in a lot of hard work to make this happen." The ball is usually held in September each year, but due to COVID it was postponed to March, so Mr Boyce said there was still some decision making to do as to whether another ball will be held in September this year. He also wanted to thank the helpers, the band and the RSL Club. Member for Calare Andrew Gee was one of many dignitary guests on the evening and he commended the Lodge Oberon committee for putting on an enjoyable evening. "Our country deb balls have made a very welcome return," he wrote in a Facebook post. "After a long break because of COVID, it's terrific to see our country deb balls back. "Deb balls are an important part of our country communities because they bring family and community together to celebrate an important milestone in a young person's life. "Congratulations to all of our debutantes and their partners. It was a night to remember."

