Oberon High School Year 8 students recently completed their 'Paddock to Plate' unit. This year students have designed, planted their own vegetables, and used them to design tasty recipes that can be enjoyed by all the family. The recipes were influenced from a variety of cultures including Italian, Mexican, French, Asian, Greek to name a few. The students participated exceptionally well throughout the process particularly organising and preparing the meals. Their parents could make great use of these skills at home. Well done, students. In Creative Arts, 1/2F at Oberon Public School have been investigating the seven elements of art with a specific focus on lines. Students analysed the effect of lines in artworks and the ability of different types of lines to evoke emotion for the viewer. The lion artworks depict various types of line techniques.

Oberon High School's year 8 students create delicious recipes