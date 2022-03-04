news, local-news,

A $50 accommodation voucher is now available to Oberon residents to spend on travel in NSW. It's part of the NSW government's $250 million Stay NSW program. There are more than 1,200 Stay NSW businesses already registered across the state, with more still coming on board. Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said the voucher initiative would bolster the accommodation industry while getting people excited to travel in NSW. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "This is a win-win for NSW - the vouchers will give hard hit businesses much needed stimulus, while also encouraging residents to explore our great state," Mr Dominello said. The Stay NSW vouchers are open to any residents aged 18-years or above and will be valid until October 9, 2022. "People can pool the $50 Stay NSW Vouchers with relatives or mates, with no redemption limit. Apply as soon as you can so you can check-in somewhere special and check-out somewhere new," Mr Dominello said. Apply via the Service NSW mobile app or website, or by calling 13 77 88 for assistance. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

