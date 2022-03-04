news, local-news,

The Oberon Associate event (Previously Trainees) attracts some of Australia's up and coming associate Professional players and coaches. Around 65 Associates will come from Sydney to play on Oberon's greens on Monday, March 14. Most Associates will go on to become coaches or work at local golf clubs as resident Professionals. Some will try their hand at playing professional golf on PGA circuits around Australia and the world. Chris McEwen Proprietor of Stone Hedge cabins is our major sponsor. Chris has been involved in the Oberon Associate Pro-Am since it began. Chris will bring a group of around 12 to 15 from Sydney for the opportunity to support and play with PGA Associates. Chris will also be giving an encouragement award to an Associate on the day. We also express our thanks to Bowyer and Livermore First national for their support now for many years. A group of golfers from our golf chaplaincy network will also come over the weekend to play at the popular Oberon course. The Oberon Associate Pro-Am is run by PGA Chaplain Graham Lawrence. Graham was a previous minister of the Uniting Church in Oberon and established this event when he was the minister in Oberon. His role with the PGA includes supporting PGA members in their life and career and includes crisis support, friendship, individual and relationship counselling and help in spiritual matters. Barry Lang the captain of the Golf club helps organise the event and the Oberon Uniting church provides a barbecue and homemade cooking for the players during the Pro-Am. We invite you to join us in this year's event. Please contact Graham on 0427 40 9069 if you are interested in playing or the Oberon golf club on 63 360262. Saturday, March 12 Joining in with the local golf competition from 11am. Sunday, March 13 Golf - 2 person Ambrose From 11am. Following golf there will be a BBQ and presentation of prizes at around 5pm. Special event Nearest The Pin shootout. 4pm at the golf course. Entry fee - $20. Shootout for prizemoney - 1/2 entry fees going to winner, other 1/2 to golf club. A golf event for locals and visitors coming for the weekend. Cost $40 for adults, $30 for juniors. Includes barbecue. Monday, March 14 Associate Pro-Am 9am shotgun start. Players need to be at the golf course at 8.30am. Amateurs will play a single stableford and team's event on the day. Fee - Adults $40, juniors $30. Includes golf, lunch and prizes.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/d9ff7e43-e568-4268-8675-b6afe5f12c74.JPG/r11_90_4501_2627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg