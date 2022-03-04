St Joseph's Catholic School swimming superstars shine at carnival

news, local-news,

St Joseph's Catholic school has many reasons to celebrate after their successful swimming carnival. Congratulations to our students who received place ribbons and age champion medallions at our assembly. The following students then participated in the Eastern Region Swimming Carnival in Bathurst: Charlie Brown, Bronson Hughes, Jonathan Rowe, Kyran Hogan, Nate Hotham, Jason Certoma, Ashleigh McKenzie, Harrison Pointon, Gracie Lewis, Paige McKenzie and Kayden Scorgie. They all had a wonderful day and competed well. We even came away with some first places in our heat swims. Thank you to all the parents and carers for transporting and supporting the students and to Miss Brooke and Meghan Booth for their efforts with marshalling on the day. READ MORE: Congratulations to Charlie Brown who was successful in making it to the Diocesan swimming trials in the 50 metre freestyle to be held in Dubbo. Swimming Carnival Age Champions We are certainly enjoying a busy time at school this week. Shrove Tuesday commenced with a delicious pancake breakfast for the students followed by a special Palm Burning Ceremony. Our Lenten Journey commenced yesterday with a special mass and being marked with the ashes to follow Jesus in all we say and do. It was lovely to welcome Fr Reynold back and also have parents and friends join us.

