A cracking week of golf in Oberon impresses

The 12 holes social handicap event on Thursday afternoon attracted a big field, thirty players enjoyed the magnificent Oberon Course. The golf course is in the best condition it has ever been at this time of the year. Lots of work by our greens staff and volunteers have the course in great shape and should be in top condition for the young professionals coming for the Pro-Am. Darren Gordon had a good round for 28 points to be the Thursday winner, Chris Lord was the runner up with 27 points. Balls went to Ben Turner, Paul Behan, Tim Arnison, Larry Williams, Peter Ryan, Laurie Murphy, and Sean Mooney. Golf on Saturday was the final round of the 4BBB Par Championship. The Robinson family make this event a special occasion to remember Jack and to be on hand for the presentation of the Jack Robinson Memorial Shield. There was a good field and the competition was keen. Some of the leading teams had a good second round however it was the combination of Luke Christie-Johnston and Mark Hine that stole the event from the more favoured teams. They had a great round of +10 to add to their first-round score of +5, this gave them the championship-winning score of +15. Terry Robinson and Anthony Miller were the runners up with a good final score of +13. On the day Luke and Mark were winners of over Matt Foran and Peter Hutchinson who had +10 as well. Balls went Anthony McGrath & Barry Lang, Chris Kalos and Mark Mathews, Laurie Murphy and Kim Rawlings, and Hugh O'Neil and Harold Lyme. Neil Whalan was closest to the pin on the 1st hole and Anthony McGrath was closest on the 17th hole. Golf next Saturday will be a stroke round playing for the monthly medal and putting competition. The course is being prepared for the Pro-Am on the 14th March, volunteers are welcome to come and give a hand with tidying up the course. There is a sheet in the clubhouse for players to put their names down for the Pro-Am draw.

