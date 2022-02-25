news, local-news,

With 50 hectares at Oberon Golf Club, the greens will continue to look appealing and maintained with a new fairways mower. The club recently received a $50,000 helping hand from the NSW Government's Community Building Partnership (CBP) grant. Director Alan Cairney said the club had used old equipment for a number of years and volunteers were working twice as hard to maintain the course. "Mowers are expensive, but with this grant we're able to have the equipment needed to maintain the grounds so people can come and enjoy the course and play golf," he said. The golf club's Irene Bishop said the application process was lengthy but she was pleased the club was successful. "We definitely needed a new one [mower], we're not a very big club but we do our best to fulfil the needs of the community and our 150 members," she said. Bishop also also praised the club's volunteers who are a real asset to keeping things running smoothly. "Because we are a small club, we do rely on our volunteer base a lot, without them putting their hands up we wouldn't have half as much done out there as what we do, between the grant and volunteers their both a real asset to the club," she said. Member for Bathurst Paul Toole visited the club to announce the good news. "It's great to be able to support the club with CBP funding of $50,000," he said. "This has allowed it to purchase a new mower for its fairways which, apart from making them look perfectly manicured, also makes the job of mowing the fairways much quicker for staff," he said. The Community Building Partnership program has funded more than 16,000 community projects since it commenced in 2009. In 2022, there is $400,000 to allocate in each electorate. Applications for the 2022 Program open in early 2022. For more information about the NSW Government's Community Building Partnership Program, visit www.nsw.gov.au/cbp

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/4af31d3e-69a0-48f8-a491-87668b98c227.JPG/r0_149_3313_2021_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg