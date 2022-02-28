news, local-news,

Oberon Public School students in K/1J have been discovering Concept Circles in Mathematics. They have been developing their creative and critical thinking skills to represent and recognise numbers using a variety of resources. Year 7 students have started literacy tutorials as part of Oberon High's 2022 COVID Intensive Learning Support program. The students pictured here (Bella Kelly, Andrea Booth, Kayla Rogers, Kiara Blanch and Irene Kim) are demonstrating timed reading in order to promote automaticity (the easy recognition of words), fluency, punctuation and expression. Students try "beat the clock" but the focus is primarily the mastery of words: knowing what they mean, knowing how to pronounce them and knowing how to use them when communicating in writing or speaking.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/7d17201f-c092-427d-8748-594f0bc9616a.jpg/r7_0_4019_2267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Oberon Public and High School students test maths and literacy skills