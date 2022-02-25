St Joseph's students shine at carnival

news, local-news,

What a fantastic day we had today at our St Joseph's swimming carnival. Participation levels were high and the children were incredibly supportive and encouraging towards their peers. Many thanks to the staff of The Y Oberon Swimming Pool and Fitness Centre for their continued support of our school, to the staff for always ensuring our children have a great day, the parents and friends who cheered on the sidelines today and Miss Meghan Booth for her organisation of a wonderful event. Our Year 6 students spent the day exploring either St Stanislaus' College or Mackillop College in Bathurst. This is always a wonderful experience as they navigate their options for High School next year. Many thanks to Kylie Hayden who is supporting our students.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/cfe5c984-5cd3-40ed-8b79-1d8a7c2ac480.jpeg/r155_0_2916_1560_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg