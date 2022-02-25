Oberon charity day yields impressive tally for Ronald McDonald House

news, local-news,

A successful fundraising day was had today 24th Feb by Oberon R.S.L women's bowling club, charity day. $2,500, was raised for Ronald McDonald House in Orange. Rebecca Walsh was on hand to accept the donation. Thank you to our visiting teams, Bathurst City; Lawson; Lithgow City; Lithgow Workies; Majellan and Wallerawang, who helped with our fundraising. Congratulations to our four raffle winners. Thank you also to those who have supported our Sunday raffles that contributed to this donation. Thank you also to Peter Price and his staff, the board- members and Peter and staff from Restaurant 59 for the lovely lunch. Thank you to all our members in our women's bowling club who work so hard to make these days a success. A special thank you to Steve, President of the Men's bowling club who jumped in at the last minute to replace one of our team members.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/81caabff-2988-4f1c-82b5-84a923cb6cb8.jpeg/r0_66_608_410_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg