Oberon is set for a cool end to summer in 2022 as seasonal changes approach and the warmest season comes to a close. In the immediate short-term forecast, Oberon will need to prepare for a wet weekend with showers and storms predicted through Saturday and Sunday and into at least early next week, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. In February last year a total of 161.3mm of rain fell around the Oberon area. As of February 22 this year, Oberon has recorded falls of just 53.8mm. So there is some catching up to do. The coming rain will bring temperatures down a little, a nice change of pace from the hot week so far, with temperatures not exceeding 21 degrees through to early next week at least. Perhaps autumn will be a little more forgiving this year?

Oberon's weather has been drier and cooler in February 2022