Presidents Welcome The committee and myself are excited to present the 2022 Agile Arbor Tree Services Oberon Rodeo this Saturday, February 26. We have been working tirelessly over the past months to make this year the best so far. It has been wonderful to see local events making their way back after coming to a halt during the pandemic, and I feel that it is important for the wellbeing of the community to be able to come together at events such as ours. The support we have received from local businesses through sponsorship this year has been amazing. Without our sponsors our event would not exist and the committee is grateful for the continued contribution. I know that we will be strongly supported by our community and I hope that everyone in attendance has a brilliant day. Derelle Brien Special instructions for the day include no BYO as there will be a canteen, food vendors, shops and bar available all day (Eftpos will be available at the bar). Remember to bring a chair and an umbrella for shade. For more information visit www.oberonrodeo.com.

Non-stop action ahead for Oberon Rodeo

PLENTY OF ACTION: From bulls and broncos to roping and racing, the Oberon Rodeo will be action packed. Photo: Bree Rowlandson Saturday, February 26

Starts at 10am

$25 Adult (Over 16 years)

$15 Child (3 year to 16 years)

$65 Family (2 adults and 2 children)

Ticket available online at 123tix.com.au or at the gate (Eftpos fees apply) Special instructions for the day include no BYO as there will be a canteen, food vendors, shops and bar available all day (Eftpos will be available at the bar).

Remember to bring a chair and an umbrella for shade.

For more information visit www.oberonrodeo.com.