After missing 2021 due to COVID restrictions, the Oberon Rodeo is back bigger and better than ever. It's an almost endless list of action packed events including bull riding, saddle bronc and bareback riding, steer undecorating, breakaway roping, team roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing and more. Treasurer and secretary for the Oberon Rodeo committee, Bree Rowlandson, said it was fantastic to be hosting the popular event once again. "We are excited to be running the rodeo again this year and have made plenty of improvements to the rodeo facilities to make the day run smoother, with the committee working hard to get the grounds in shape," she said. Entries to this years rodeo have been solid with over 300 nominations so far, which is almost double on some previous years. It's been a tough road back for the Oberon Rodeo but well worth it. The committee regrouped in 2012, and here a decade later, Bree said this years rodeo promises to be one of the best yet. "The rodeo has come a long was since we started back up and we have been continually improving things to ensure it just keeps getting better and better for the spectators and the competitors," she said. "We have had some great feedback from competitors about the rodeo and the facilities. "We have been spending a lot of time at the showground preparing for the rodeo and the committee has grown in numbers this year with the addition of some younger members which is great to see, we always welcome the extra help and would love to see more new members join. "A few of the boys in the committee have started competing in the novice bull ride and it's nice to think that the growth of our local rodeo might have inspired them to start up in the sport." Of course having competitors is essential for any rodeo, but sponsors also play a vital part in making sure these types of events can happen. Bree said despite COVID affecting businesses across the region, support has remained strong. "The response from businesses this year has been overwhelming and they were all excited to come on board and support our rodeo," she said. "We've seen most of our previous sponsors continue support and had a lot of interest from new sponsors. "Sponsorship is an integral part of running our event and it would not be possible to run or continue to build upon the success without them." On top of the action inside the arena, there will be plenty on offer outside it as well. There will be a jumping castle for the kids, food stalls, a canteen run which run by Oberon Tigers Senior League, and there will also be retail stalls on site including Bullen & Co, Goulburn Western Wear, CRSF Western, Parkers Western & Queen Harlow Rose.

Action packed events on offer

TALENT GALORE: It takes an extraordinary amount of skill to be able to compete in any of the roping events. Photo: Bree Rowlandson

TIME'S UP: When the going gets tough, the tough better get going. Photo: Bree Rowlandson

"We have been spending a lot of time at the showground preparing for the rodeo and the committee has grown in numbers this year with the addition of some younger members which is great to see, we always welcome the extra help and would love to see more new members join.

"A few of the boys in the committee have started competing in the novice bull ride and it's nice to think that the growth of our local rodeo might have inspired them to start up in the sport." Of course having competitors is essential for any rodeo, but sponsors also play a vital part in making sure these types of events can happen. Bree said despite COVID affecting businesses across the region, support has remained strong. "The response from businesses this year has been overwhelming and they were all excited to come on board and support our rodeo," she said. "We've seen most of our previous sponsors continue support and had a lot of interest from new sponsors.

TAKE THE STAGE: Mickey Pye and his band will be entertaining the crowd into the night after the action finishes at the Oberon Rodeo. Photo: Bree Rowlandson

