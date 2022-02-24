Oberon rodeo, stock, action, Matt Besant, bulls, eight seconds

Local rodeo stock contractor, Matt Besant, has been busy preparing his bulls for this weekends Oberon Rodeo, and he is confident they will put on a good show. "For some of them it has been almost two years since they have seen any action, but they are fit, fresh and ready to go," he said. For close to 25 years, Matt has been breeding his bulls out of his base at Running Stream near Mudgee. While it has been a quiet couple of years, Matt said he is keen for his first rodeo after the long layoff. "It's good to be back after COVID, 100 per cent it is," he said. "We've got a lot of good bulls that we are bringing to Oberon including Little Turbulence and Freight Train, who will really test the riders out." When asked what he thought made a top bucking bull, Matt said energy was the key. "Bulls that have a lot of energy, spin in front of the chute, and have a good up and down action is what you want," he said. "A good bull in my opinion, if you can ride him, would get you a score in the high 80's or low 90's, and would be a crowd pleaser. "It may sounds harsh and you like to see a good score but 90 per cent of the time the crowd is backing the bull." The Novice Bull Ride has $800 up for grabs, while the Rod Brien Memorial Bull Ride will see winners share in $2500 in prizemoney and a trophy belt buckle. For more information including the full list of events at this year's Oberon Rodeo, visit www.oberonrodeo.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/7a47a7dd-c2f2-4319-8e16-fcdb8980d0a2.jpg/r0_74_1992_1199_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Going head to head for eight seconds

MAN VERSUS BEAST: There can only be one winner on the day, and that winner will certainly earn his prizemoney on board some quality bulls. Photo: Bree Rowlandson Local rodeo stock contractor, Matt Besant, has been busy preparing his bulls for this weekends Oberon Rodeo, and he is confident they will put on a good show. "For some of them it has been almost two years since they have seen any action, but they are fit, fresh and ready to go," he said. For close to 25 years, Matt has been breeding his bulls out of his base at Running Stream near Mudgee. While it has been a quiet couple of years, Matt said he is keen for his first rodeo after the long layoff. "It's good to be back after COVID, 100 per cent it is," he said. "We've got a lot of good bulls that we are bringing to Oberon including Little Turbulence and Freight Train, who will really test the riders out." When asked what he thought made a top bucking bull, Matt said energy was the key. "Bulls that have a lot of energy, spin in front of the chute, and have a good up and down action is what you want," he said.

"A good bull in my opinion, if you can ride him, would get you a score in the high 80's or low 90's, and would be a crowd pleaser. "It may sounds harsh and you like to see a good score but 90 per cent of the time the crowd is backing the bull." The Novice Bull Ride has $800 up for grabs, while the Rod Brien Memorial Bull Ride will see winners share in $2500 in prizemoney and a trophy belt buckle. For more information including the full list of events at this year's Oberon Rodeo, visit www.oberonrodeo.com. SHARE