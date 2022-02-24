Oberon rodeo, stock, action, saddle bronc, bareback, Rick Wilson

Having spent his whole life around rodeos, perhaps no-one knows the industry better than Rick Wilson. The stock contractor has dedicated the last 40 years to breeding the best horses around. Keen to be back out on the circuit now that COVID restrictions have lifted, Rick said he was looking forward to the Oberon Rodeo. "Mate it's great to be back out and about," he said. "It's been very hard, really hard for me and for the horses with little work around, but it's good to be getting back to business." While most people look at bull riding as a rodeo highlight, Rick is happy to prove them wrong with the Saddle Bronc and Bareback events proving a real crowd pleaser. "Saddle Bronc really is the classic event of any rodeo," he said. "It's got a great history and even when you look at shows around the place, more people are starting to add horse events to their program and crowds love it." Any rodeo event is only ever as good as the competitors and stock involved, and Rick said he had some cracking horses showing up at Oberon. "For a horse to be a good bucking horse, it's all in the genetics," he said. "Looking at Bareback I've got Stone Age who is one I've bred and she is really going well. In the Saddle Bronc a horse by the name of Fool's Gold is looking really good. He's a 21 year old palomino gelding and has won Bucking Horse of the Year in several zones." Close to $5000 will be up for grabs across the Open and Novice events, including the Jack Johnston Memorial Saddle Bronc Ride.

Man versus beast once again at Oberon Rodeo

