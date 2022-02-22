news, local-news, fatal bike crash, chifley police

POLICE are on the hunt for two dirt bike riders who left the scene of a bike crash late Thursday night, in which a 22-year-old man was killed. Emergency services were called to the scene on the Sydney Road, Kelso, just after 10.30pm, after reports an unregistered dirt bike and sedan had collided. However, police investigations have revealed two other bike riders were also involved in a collision with the 22-year-old man, also on a dirt bike. Inspector David Abercrombie said police are calling for public assistance in locating the two men. "Investigations at this stage have shown that three bike riders on unregistered trail bikes have been involved in a collision on the Sydney Road at Kelso. "A fourth vehicle, a sedan has also been involved in that collision, in what we believe to be a minor way at this stage. "The driver has stopped to render assistance and two of the bike riders have left the scene," he said. Inspector David Abercrombie said the first of the bike riders is described as an Aboriginal male, aged 15-25. He was wearing a black dirt bike helmet, black hoodie, denim jeans and white sneakers,and riding a red coloured Honda CRF 250, believed to be unregistered. The second man was described as Caucasian aged between 20-25 years wearing; red helmet, red t-shirt, blue-coloured chino pants, red gloves, black sneakers with blue laces. He was riding a blue and white Yamaha YZ 250 with a black cross on the front plastic guard. Inspector Abecrombie said police received calls about trail bikes in the Kelso and Raglan areas at about 10pm, just before the crash. "Police responded to the area to try find the bike riders but didn't have any success at that time," he said. "Shortly after 10.30pm on Thursday night emergency services were notified of an accident that occurred on the Sydney Road at Kelso, police officers responded and tragically a 22-year-old young man has lost his life." Inspector David Abercrombie said the use of unregistered trail bikes on roads has been an issue for police for the past six months. "Over the last couple of months we've infringed a number of people, put people before the court and I know as recently as Monday the magistrate made an order to have a bike we seized destroyed." But his message to those breaking the rules was simple. "Please stop. This was our greatest fear. What has happened last night has been our greatest fear all along," Inspector Abercrombie said.

