Marie Dean is attempting to send a message about mental health through her song "The Fight". The Portland woman who recently performed her song at Oberon Show, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at 15 years old and said she wanted to write a song on mental illness to help others experiencing something similar. "The message with the song is to let people know that everyone's not alone, there is other people going through it and they can get help," she said. She said her song title was fitting because that's what you have to do when you have a mental illness. "You've got to get up and fight every day just to exist," she said. Ms Dean said it was important for people to talk about mental health and she encouraged people to reach out and listen to her song. "I've come to the point now where I think it's very sad in this world that people think suicide is their only way out. "I'm hoping my song sends a message to people so that they know there is a way out other than suicide," she said. She said it was the second song she had written and every lyric was meaningful to her. "It only took me about half-an-hour to write, it was quite easy to write because I felt it from my heart," she said. Ms Dean teamed up with a singer/songwriter friend Gunter, who was able to get her song out on a CD. "It's been out for about a year now, so far I've had a good response and nearly 2000 views on YouTube with it," she said. She said she found the cost associated with the CDs a struggle as she paid for them out of her own pocket. "It's tough but as long as my message is getting out there I'm happy to do it," she said. To listen head to YouTube or contact Marie on 0448 635 222 to purchase a CD for $30. Ms Dean has also asked if someone could assist her in getting a donation page started to raise funds for mental health and to spread awareness on her song. If you or anyone you know needs help:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/50714837-a42b-4dbd-b379-7b56df6433cf.JPG/r251_61_4352_2378_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg