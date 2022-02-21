  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News

Oberon Lions Club and 123Read2Me program donates books to new kindergartens

Local News

Oberon Public School

READERS: Emily Gibbons, Finn Whittaker, Sophia Kennedy and Elouise Fletcher.

READERS: Emily Gibbons, Finn Whittaker, Sophia Kennedy and Elouise Fletcher.

Oberon Lions Club and 123Read2Me program have kindly donated a book to each student in Kindergarten at Oberon Public School.

BOOKS: Cody Roberts, Zaylee Assaf, James McMahon and Leo Sullivan.

BOOKS: Cody Roberts, Zaylee Assaf, James McMahon and Leo Sullivan.

They also supplied the school with beautiful hand-made bags. The children were very excited to receive their book and to take it home to share with their families. OPS appreciates this kind and generous donation.

LEARNING: KM and K/1J students reading their new books.

LEARNING: KM and K/1J students reading their new books.

Oberon High School

Oberon High School Year 7 have begun their music course this year with some fun and colour learning the ukulele

Some basic chords and strumming patterns have been mastered and they are well on their way to learning Vance Joy's "Riptide."

MUSICIANS: Year 7 music students learn how to play the ukulele.

MUSICIANS: Year 7 music students learn how to play the ukulele.

Mrs Lyle and Miss Swannell have been impressed with the focus and dedication of Year 7 so far as they have been enjoying this instrument.