Oberon Lions Club and 123Read2Me program have kindly donated a book to each student in Kindergarten at Oberon Public School. They also supplied the school with beautiful hand-made bags. The children were very excited to receive their book and to take it home to share with their families. OPS appreciates this kind and generous donation. Oberon High School Year 7 have begun their music course this year with some fun and colour learning the ukulele Some basic chords and strumming patterns have been mastered and they are well on their way to learning Vance Joy's "Riptide." Mrs Lyle and Miss Swannell have been impressed with the focus and dedication of Year 7 so far as they have been enjoying this instrument.

Oberon Lions Club and 123Read2Me program donates books to new kindergartens