news, local-news,

Police are investigating following a fatal crash involving a dirt bike rider in Bathurst last night. About 10.30pm (Thursday 17 February 2022), emergency services were called to the Great Western Highway, Kelso, following reports a dirt bike and Nissan Elgrand had collided. The rider of the dirt bike - a 22-year-old man - was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, he died on route to hospital. The driver of the vehicle - a 38-year-old man - was uninjured and taken to hospital for mandatory testing. A second dirt bike rider - a 23-year-old man - who was located nearby following the incident was also uninjured. Officers attached to Chifley Police District attended and established a crime scene, which was forensically examined by officers from the Crash Investigation Unit. As inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident continue, police are appealing for witnesses, including motorists with dashcam vision, to contact Bathurst Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/95e1f898-36b9-4ee7-bef9-93bf1bb3d9d3.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Dirt bike rider, dies in overnight crash near Bathurst